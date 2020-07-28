Christie's Sued Over 'Stolen' Ancient Islamic Scroll

Law360, London (July 28, 2020, 1:16 PM BST) -- Christie's in London is being sued by the relatives of an Islamic art collector who claim the auction house is unlawfully holding onto an ancient scroll delivered to it by a convicted fraudster. The heirs of Jafar Ghazi, who died in Germany in 2007, say that the Tumar scroll was one of more than 170 pieces stolen from his home after his death before it was consigned to Christie's, according to particulars of claim recently made public. The family wants a High Court judge to order the return of the rare relic — made in the 12th century for a ruler...

