Murder Threat To Judge Isn't Privileged Info, 8th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday affirmed a Minnesota man's conviction of making a murder threat to a federal judge, rejecting his arguments that his statements were privileged because he had been speaking with his attorneys and ruling that threats of violence don't "fall under the scope of attorney-client privilege." The decision comes days after the identification of the deceased gunman suspected of killing U.S. District Judge Esther Salas' son and wounding her husband at their New Jersey home. The suspect, Roy Den Hollander, was previously involved in a case before Judge Salas, according to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office....

