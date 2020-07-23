Detroit Newspaper Settles Female Photographers' Pay Lawsuit

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Thursday put an end to a lawsuit claiming the Detroit Free Press underpaid two female photographers, after the women who sued inked a deal with the newspaper to resolve the case. In a short order, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Leitman tossed the case, noting that both sides reached an undisclosed resolution of the suit and stipulated to its dismissal. Thursday's order follows Judge Leitman's January decision to pare down the case after he found that even though the photographers had ample evidence that they earned less than a male colleague for the same work, two...

