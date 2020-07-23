Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Detroit Newspaper Settles Female Photographers' Pay Lawsuit

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Thursday put an end to a lawsuit claiming the Detroit Free Press underpaid two female photographers, after the women who sued inked a deal with the newspaper to resolve the case.

In a short order, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Leitman tossed the case, noting that both sides reached an undisclosed resolution of the suit and stipulated to its dismissal.

Thursday's order follows Judge Leitman's January decision to pare down the case after he found that even though the photographers had ample evidence that they earned less than a male colleague for the same work, two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!