DOJ Fines Arnold & Porter For Citizenship Hiring Bias

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter and a legal staffing agency have agreed to pay nearly $60,000 to resolve claims that they illegally screened applicants based on their citizenship status while recruiting for a project two years ago, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The department said the legal powerhouse broke federal immigration laws when it directed Law Resources Inc. not to hire non-U.S. citizens or dual citizens for a temporary job at Arnold & Porter in the fall of 2018. The international firm issued the directive because it had misinterpreted federal data access regulations and believed that only U.S. citizens without other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS