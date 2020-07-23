Chinese Energy Co. Unloads $38B In Assets To PipeChina

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Chinese state-backed energy company PetroChina said Thursday it's selling off $38.36 billion (268.7 billion yuan) in oil and gas pipelines and other assets to PipeChina in a cash-and-equity deal that's been in the works since at least late last year. PetroChina Co. Ltd. said it was selling controlling stakes in pipelines, gas storage facilities, liquefied natural gas terminals and more to China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corp. The deal involves a cash payment and PetroChina taking a 29.9% stake in PipeChina worth about $21.3 billion, according to PetroChina's documents outlining the deal. In December, PetroChina said it was in preliminary negotiations...

