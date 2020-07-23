WasteCare Suit Should Be Arbitrated, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has reversed a lower court's decision to pull a dispute over an automatic trash compactor from arbitration, finding that a licensing agreement between the quarreling parties should be interpreted by an arbitrator, not the courts. A three-judge panel of the circuit said Thursday in an unpublished opinion that a Georgia district court erred when it vacated its own earlier order sending to arbitration a dispute between WasteCare Corporation and its former partner in the sale and manufacture of automatic trash compactors, Harmony Enterprises. The panel held that the parties' agreement clearly puts the decision of arbitrability in the...

