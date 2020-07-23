Data Analytics Biz Quantexa Raises $64.7M To Boost Growth

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Intelligence software company Quantexa said Thursday it raised $64.7 million in a Series C funding round that the analytics company will use to spur growth. Proceeds from the latest financing round will go toward geographic growth and investments in the company's technology, the announcement said. Quantexa said it is hoping to further expand in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as deploy its technology in the public sector and develop more applications. Quantexa markets a data analytics platform that can be used for customer intelligence, credit risk and fraud detection purposes. It has offices in London and New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS