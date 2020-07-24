Air Emissions Ruling Undermines EPA Guidance On CERCLA

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A recent decision by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Clean Air Council v. U.S. Steel Corp., held that emissions from a Clean Air Act Title V-permitted facility that were not compliant with the facility's permit were nonetheless federally permitted releases that were exempt from reporting provisions under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, or CERCLA, also known as the Superfund law.[1] This decision ran contrary to long-standing U.S. Environmental Protection Agency guidance and administrative law decisions, which held that only compliant emissions could take advantage of the federally permitted release exemption. If adopted more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS