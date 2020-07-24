UNC Says Alleged Clean Air Violations Too Old For Lawsuit

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has told a North Carolina federal court that allegations from environmental groups that its coal-fired on-campus boilers exceeded emissions limits must be thrown out because the alleged wrongdoing is in the past. The university said Thursday that the citizen suit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Sierra Club doesn't have teeth because most of the allegations weren't ongoing. The groups accused the school of burning more coal than its permits allow, polluting the air and causing potential health risks, but UNC argues the Clean Air Act only allows suits for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS