Aeromexico Gets Green Light To Dump 19 Planes In Ch. 11

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has ruled that Mexican airline Aeromexico can reject the leases on 19 aircraft, allowing it to shed 15% of its fleet that the company said is surplus to what it needs to operate in the COVID-19 air travel market. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Shelley Chapman granted Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV's motion at a hearing Thursday, saying in her order that the rejection of the leases was in the best interest of the company and its creditors. "This motion is part of the company's measures to ensure a more efficient and homogeneous fleet, in order to...

