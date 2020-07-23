NLRB Delays Deadline For Briefs On Workers Ousting Unions

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday extended its deadline for input on whether it should revise its contract bar doctrine, which limits workers' opportunities to decertify a union while a collective bargaining agreement is in effect. The board, acting in a case involving a poultry plant worker seeking to decertify a United Food and Commercial Workers Union local, extended a deadline for amicus briefs to Sept. 23, pushing it back 15 days from the previous due date. Briefs from the employee, the union and the employer in the case are due Aug. 21, also 15 days after their earlier due...

