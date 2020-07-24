EPA Limits Authority To Advance Uranium Mining Rules

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced limits on its authority to tighten regulations on uranium ore extraction, a move that environmental advocates are calling an effective renunciation of its power to take protective actions like those pursued under the Obama administration. The memorandum of understanding released Thursday is a departure from early 2017 when, in the waning days of the Obama administration, the EPA proposed new, stricter groundwater quality and monitoring standards for uranium ore extraction. The Trump administration withdrew that proposal in 2018 and has now declared in a memorandum of understanding between the EPA and Nuclear Regulatory Commission...

