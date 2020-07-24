Wirecard Investors Sue Regulator For Missed Accounting Gaps

Law360, London (July 24, 2020, 12:21 PM BST) -- Investors in Wirecard AG have filed a group lawsuit against Germany's financial markets regulator for failing to pursue evidence of financial trouble at the payments company in the run-up to its collapse last month. A German law firm has said it has filed a lawsuit seeking damages on behalf of Wirecard investors who accuse the regulator of dereliction of duty. (AP) A German law firm said on Friday that it has filed a lawsuit at a Frankfurt court to seek damages. The firm is bringing the case on behalf of investors who accuse the regulator, known as BaFin, of dereliction of duty for...

