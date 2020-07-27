Fineman Krekstein Accuses Atty Of Secretly Working For Co.

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Fineman Krekstein & Harris PC has alleged in Pennsylvania state court that one of the firm's former attorneys secretly took an ownership interest in a company and served as its chief compliance officer while he was supposed to be working full time for the law firm. Richard Perr moonlighted as LucentPay LLC's chief compliance officer and was listed as its co-founder, then lied about his status with the payment processing company when questioned by Fineman Krekstein officials, the firm contended Thursday in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas. Because Perr was supposed to work as a full-time employee for Fineman...

