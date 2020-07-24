Fla. Atty Fights For Bid To Escape PE Firm's Malpractice Suit

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Florida attorney challenged a federal magistrate judge's refusal to rule on malpractice claims in her favor, arguing her firm's former client relied on a "sham declaration" that improperly ties her to alleged botched transactions that cost the client millions of dollars. West Palm Beach-based boutique law firm Anthony LG PLLC and its attorneys Laura Anthony and Chad Friend sought an early win back in March, arguing there was no written binding contract with investment firm L2 Capital LLC and therefore no breach. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart denied their summary judgment bids earlier this month, holding in part that a...

