Ex-Soccer Exec No-Show Faces Jail In £4M PE Fraud Fight

Law360, London (July 24, 2020, 10:07 PM BST) -- A judge on Friday gave the ex-director of the Leeds United Football Club two weeks to disclose information about his financial assets or face prison time in a case over embezzled millions, despite the man's assertions that his hospitalization caused him to miss the hearing. The late-afternoon oral judgment from High Court Judge Andrew Henshaw came with a little 11th-hour drama, as it was interrupted by news from his clerk that emails were sent to the court on behalf of David Haigh earlier in the day and on Thursday — but had gone directly into her email system's "junk mail" folder....

