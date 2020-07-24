Pa. Fines CNX Midstream For Spills On Waste Pipeline Project

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- CNX Gas Corp. LLC and CNX Midstream Partners LP have agreed to pay the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection $310,000 in penalties for unlawful releases of drilling mud and brine from wastewater lines associated with pipeline construction. The DEP said Friday in a statement announcing the deal that nearly 3,000 gallons of brine and dozens of gallons of drilling mud were wrongfully released during the pipeline construction activities in southwestern counties of the state between 2016 and 2018. CNX owns and operates the wastewater pipelines associated with its McQuay to Morris Pipeline and CNXM holds two erosion and sediment control permits...

