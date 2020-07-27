Full Fed. Circ. Won't Revisit 'Alarming' Relistor Ruling

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit has refused to revisit Valeant Pharmaceuticals' loss against Mylan Pharmaceuticals in its patent dispute over the opioid-induced constipation drug Relistor, unmoved by Valeant's argument that the earlier ruling upsets "settled principles of obviousness." In an order issued Friday, the full appeals court denied the petition for rehearing filed last month by Valeant, in which it argued that a three-judge panel in April improperly tossed out a New Jersey federal court's grant of summary judgment to Valeant and allowed Mylan to move forward with its invalidity challenge in district court. Valeant said that the lower court correctly found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS