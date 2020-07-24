Skadden, Davis Polk Steer Chinese Real Estate Site's $1B IPO

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A holding company for a prominent Chinese real estate brokerage and its housing-related financial services platform filed Friday for a $1 billion initial public offering in a deal led by Skadden and Davis Polk. KE Holdings Inc., led by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, didn't disclose how many American depositary shares it's offering or the share price, according to the preliminary registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company first filed confidentially in April. The lead underwriters include Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Ltd. and J.P....

