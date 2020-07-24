Nigerian Man Pleads Not Guilty To Bitcoin Fraud Scheme

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Nigerian man on Friday pled not guilty to charges that he orchestrated a scheme to defraud seven American companies by gaining unauthorized access to their email accounts, requesting wire transfers that appeared to be legitimate and attempting to convert fraud proceeds to bitcoin for personal use. Olalekan Jacob Ponle, who prosecutors say was expelled from the United Arab Emirates to face federal criminal charges in Chicago, was arraigned on Friday on an eight-count indictment. Ponle, along with several unnamed co-schemers, is accused of using the companies' compromised email accounts to communicate with employees or others doing business with the companies...

