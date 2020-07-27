DynaResource Must Pay $1.1M To Pause $400K Mining Award

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has cleared DynaResource's bid to pause the enforcement of an arbitration award in a mining contract dispute, ordering a $1.1 million bond to be paid while waiting for the Tenth Circuit to rule on the award's validity. The award was first issued in 2016 when an arbitrator ordered DynaResource to pay $400,000 in attorney fees as part of a long-running dispute with the Canadian company Goldgroup Mining Inc. over a contract breach involving gold mining operations in Sinaloa, Mexico. U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore said Friday that DynaResource and its Mexican unit have until Tuesday to...

