Cannabis Bill Roundup: House OKs Military Hemp Use

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The FDA is eyeing possible cannabis-derived medications and some Nebraska lawmakers seem to be on the same page. Meanwhile, New York state senators approved a bill to protect medical marijuana patients from eviction. Here, Law360 takes stock of recent state and federal developments in cannabis legislation. The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a measure to allow members of the armed forces to use hemp and hemp-derived products as part of a larger package of defense spending amendments. The one-page measure from Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, was part of an amendment package to the National Defense Authorization Act that passed the House...

