Fla. Justices Set To Tackle Citizens' Delay Damages Clash

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on whether a policyholder alleging a breach of its policy — but not bad faith — can pursue damages beyond the policy limits for an insurer's delay in paying a claim, in a high-stakes coverage dispute involving state-backed insurer Citizens Insurance Corp. Here, Law360 breaks down the case in advance of the hearing. What's At Stake Citizens is seeking to upend a state appeals court's May 2019 decision permitting a trio of apartment building owners to seek "consequential damages" in the form of lost rental income based on the insurer's alleged breach of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS