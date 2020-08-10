15 Minutes With Dreamscape Immersive's Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The pandemic has pushed virtual-reality company Dreamscape Immersive's Chief Legal Officer Tammy Brandt to do what she does best: Help emerging businesses pivot to achieve success. Tammy Brandt Currently: Chief legal officer and head of business and legal affairs, Dreamscape Immersive Previously: Chief corporate, securities, M&A and alliance counsel, DXC Technology Law school: Notre Dame Law School In doing so, she has been part of Dreamscape's recent shift away from solely focusing on entertainment and instead accelerating into other areas including health care, education, training and simulation. Before the novel coronavirus outbreak, users in the U.S. who wanted to experience Dreamscape — which began...

