New Federal Rule Allows LNG To Move By Rail

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Federal officials issued a rule published in the Federal Register on Friday that allows liquefied natural gas to be transported by rail in bulk to help handle the country's increased production of natural gas and to comply with President Donald Trump's order to promote energy and the economy. As long as a specific rail car with a thicker steel outer tank is used and extra safety precautions are implemented, liquefied natural gas companies can use the rail system to transport their goods under this published rule. Previously LNG rail transportation was limited and could only occur "on an ad hoc basis"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS