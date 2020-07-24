USCIS Delays Furlough Plans After Finances Improve

Alyssa Aquino By

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 2:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services postponed plans to furlough 70% of its workforce to Aug. 30, saying Friday that an improved financial outlook has allowed it to "responsibly delay" the temporary layoffs.The agency was originally slated to send 13,400 of its workers home without pay starting Aug. 3 unless Congress granted it theit had requested to alleviate a budget shortfall.But USCIS spokesperson Jessica Collins told Law360 that the plan could now be pushed back to the end of August — days after House and Senate Democrats said the agency'sand it was now expecting to end the 2020 fiscal year with a surplus."Recent assurances from Congress, and an uptick in application and petition receipts, have allowed USCIS senior leadership the flexibility to responsibly delay the start date of the administrative furlough of approximately 13,400 USCIS employees until Aug. 30," Collins said.The delay is intended to provide Congress enough time to address USCIS' funding needs as the agency is still seeking the full $1.2 billion to ensure that agency operations continue uninterrupted, Collins said.USCIS, which is funded by the fees immigrants and employers pay to file immigration applications, previously reported that a drop in applications, fueled by the ongoing pandemic, was sending it toward a $571 million deficit.On Tuesday, Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and John Tester, D-Mont., said new estimates showed that USCIS would be ending the current fiscal year with a surplus and urged the agency to abort its furlough plans.And on Thursday, the office of Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., also told Law360 that USCIS was projecting a surplus and that the lawmaker was calling on the agency to delay the furloughs.As of July 10, the alleged surplus stood at $121 million, according to Leahy's press secretary Jay Tipton.Leahy applauded the agency's decision to postpone the furloughs, saying in a Friday statement that the move affects 1,100 of his constituents."Furloughing thousands of public servants in the middle of a pandemic and at record unemployment would have upended the lives of the dedicated women and men working at USCIS and impacted thousands who rely on their services, and after new revenue estimates showed the agency ending the fiscal year with a surplus it was complete unjustifiable," Leahy said.--Editing by Jack Karp.Update: This story has been updated with more information on USCIS' budget request.

