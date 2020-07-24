Cheesesteak Shop Owners Indicted In $8M Tax Dodging Case

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Two of the owners of the landmark Philadelphia cheesesteak spot Tony Luke's have been charged with carrying out an $8 million tax dodging scheme that involved false reports to government authorities and under-the-table payments to employees, federal prosecutors announced Friday. The U.S. attorney's office in Philadelphia unveiled tax evasion charges on Friday against 82-year-old Anthony Lucidonio Sr. and his 54-year-old son Nicholas Lucidonio, two of the owners of The Original Tony Luke's sandwich shop. The pair were accused of hiding more than $8 million in revenues from the IRS between 2006 and 2016 by misreporting their business income and expenses, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS