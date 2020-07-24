10th Circ. Declines Rehearing Of Defunct Bank's Refund Row

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday denied a request by a defunct bank's corporate parent to rehear its decision to award a $4.1 million tax refund to the FDIC, after the U.S. Supreme Court had weighed in on the case. A three-judge panel denied a plea from Simon Rodriguez, the bankruptcy trustee for parent company United Western Bancorp Inc., to review a decision finding the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., as receiver for Colorado-based United Western Bancorp, should receive the tax refund. The panel also rejected Rodriguez's petition for a rehearing en banc, a request for a decision to be reviewed before the entire...

