Univ. Of Md. Hospital Beats Suit Over Boy Killed By Patient

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appellate panel ruled Friday that a University of Maryland hospital accused of causing the death of a teen boy who was shot by a psychiatric patient 11 days after the patient fled the hospital is immune under a state law shielding mental health care providers. A three-judge Court of Special Appeals panel affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of the University of Maryland Medical System Corp. in a suit accusing it of failing to prevent psychiatric patient Anthony Clark Jr. from absconding from the University of Maryland Medical Center. The suit alleges that the hospital's negligent actions allowed...

