Mich. Court Tosses Suit Over Unwanted Ovary Removal

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appellate court has affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a physician of removing a patient's ovary during surgery without her consent, saying the patient miscategorized two claims as ordinary negligence rather than medical malpractice. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Thursday upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. Angela Unitis Marras and Providence Hospital in a suit accusing the health care providers of negligently removing patient Denita Price's ovary during a gynecological surgery to address pelvic pain. Price contended that Marras had agreed before the surgery to not remove her ovaries unless absolutely necessary yet...

