Enviros, Plastics Co. Agree To $9B Facility Construction Plan

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups challenging a $9.4 billion Louisiana plastics facility's permit have agreed to drop their bid for a stop-work order in exchange for the facility leaving potential unmarked burial grounds and nearby wetlands undisturbed for at least six months. On Friday, a Louisiana federal court signed off on the agreement reached between the owners of a Formosa Plastics Corp. petrochemical facility and the groups challenging it, which includes the Center for Biological Diversity, the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, RISE St. James and Healthy Gulf. The parties had informed the court the day before that the groups would no longer pursue a preliminary...

