Fla. Judge Faces Discipline For Yelling At Courthouse Visitors

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge's tirade over noise in the lobby outside his courtroom has landed him on the wrong side of the bench, as the state's Judicial Qualifications Commission filed ethics charges against him Friday for inappropriate behavior that violated the state Code of Judicial Conduct. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge David C. Miller has admitted that his actions — yelling at a group that included lawyers and judges gathered for another judge's investiture ceremony and threatening contempt for a court worker he thought shook her head at him — did not live up to the high standards expected of the judiciary,...

