Chancery Says Former Solar Project Owner Can't Get Records

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court judge has ruled that the former owner of a federally funded, nonoperational $1 billion solar energy project in Nevada no longer has the right to file lawsuits about the project and can't force the new owner to turn over documents. In a 20-page memorandum opinion Friday, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said that SolarReserve CSP Holdings LLC "bargained away" to a third party its right to bring claims against Tonopah Solar Energy LLC, including its request that Tonopah hand over books and records. The situation is, in the words of Yogi Berra, "déjà vu all over...

