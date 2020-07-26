Salas Shooting Suspect Confirmed As Tied To Atty's Killing

Law360 (July 26, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Self-described "anti-feminist" attorney Roy Den Hollander traveled to California and pulled the trigger in the shooting death of fellow "men's rights" attorney Marc Angelucci in the weeks before he allegedly gunned down U.S. District Judge Esther Salas' son in New Jersey and later committed suicide, authorities said Friday. Four days after arriving at the San Bernardino train station, Den Hollander, 72, traveled in his rental car to the 52-year-old Angelucci's home on July 11 and shot him, according to a Facebook message from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Den Hollander immediately drove off and ultimately boarded a train at Union...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS