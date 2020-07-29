Report Says Parties, Counsel Can Improve Arbitrator Diversity

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The greatest opportunity for improving gender diversity among international arbitrators lies with parties and counsel, according to a report published this week by a coalition of arbitral institutions, which also includes updated statistics and advice on the best way to address this longstanding issue. The report notes that gender diversity in arbitral tribunals has slowly begun to increase, with the number of female arbitrators appointed to tribunals doubling in the past four years. But that increase is largely due to efforts by institutions to appoint female arbitrators, the report says. In 2019, women only comprised some 21% of arbitrator appointees. Of...

