Courthouses Set Ablaze Amid Protests In Oakland, Portland

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A state courthouse in Oakland, California, was set on fire amid continued protests Saturday, in a weekend that also saw escalating violence surrounding Portland, Oregon's downtown federal courthouse, which acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said has gotten "completely out of control." Following a peaceful protest that drew 700 people in Oakland on Saturday evening, a fire was ignited inside the Alameda County Superior Courthouse, which was vandalized and broken into, according to the Oakland Police Department. The fire was eventually extinguished and the courthouse was not severely damaged, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's department. The courthouse that was targeted is home to...

