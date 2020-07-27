London Capital Gets Unit Shut Down To Recoup Loans

Law360, London (July 27, 2020, 8:39 PM BST) -- Scandal-plagued London Capital & Finance successfully forced one of its units into insolvency Monday to claim money it is owed for loans as administrators fight to recoup losses for investors. High Court Judge Clive Jones said that London Capital Marketing Ltd. is to be wound up after he determined that the company took loans totaling at least £386,582 ($497,460) from the financial services firm. Both companies were owned by Michael Thomson, also known as Andy Thomson, until 2015 when LCM became a subsidiary of London Financial Group Ltd., which he also controlled. LCM was directly involved in the sale of mini...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS