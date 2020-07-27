Inupiat Seek Removal Of Ringed Seals From Endangered List

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- An Alaska Native American tribe wants the federal government to remove the Arctic ringed seal from the endangered species list, saying the listing creates unnecessary legal headaches and concerns among its members who have fished the animal for millennia. The Iñupiat Community of the Arctic Slope and other tribal entities told an Alaska federal court Friday that the U.S Commerce Department and the National Marine Fisheries Service had inappropriately classified the Arctic ringed seal as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2012. It said a new review of available data in the ongoing dispute — which has already taken a...

