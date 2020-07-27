Don't Give Ocwen An Early Win, Regulators Tell Fla. Judge

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- State and federal regulators urged a Florida federal judge Friday not to grant an early win to mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial in enforcement litigation it faces, arguing a 2013 settlement the company agreed to did not bar the current action. The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Florida's attorney general and Office of Financial Regulations told U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra he should deny Ocwen's motion for summary judgment, citing a 2013 commitment to regulators that was intended to resolve earlier allegations against the company at the time. The consent agreement "unambiguously states that Ocwen was not released from liability...

