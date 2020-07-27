Adelson Says His Vegas Newspaper Can Hire Who It Wants

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Billionaire Sheldon Adelson is biting back against allegations that his newspaper, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, illegally lured employees away from its more liberal rival as part of a plot to run it out of business. The Las Vegas Review-Journal can hire whoever it wants and any allegations that it illegally poached employees from its partner-slash-rival don't have a legal basis, casino magnate and Republican Party megadonor Adelson argued Friday. "Hiring is an inherently pro-competitive action, especially between competitors," the filing said. "It would be an antitrust violation to agree not to hire each other's employees." Adelson and his paper were objecting to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS