Oil Driller Rosehill Hits Ch. 11 As Pandemic's Latest Victim

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT) -- Oil and gas driller Rosehill Resources Inc. hit Chapter 11 in a Texas bankruptcy court Monday with a prepacked $106 million debt swap plan, saying it was yet another victim of oil price wars and the COVID-19 energy plunge.The Houston-based company said in an announcement Monday it has secured $17.5 million in debtor in possession financing that it said will allow it to continue operations as it works to restructure its $362 million in debt.Rosehill is an oil and gas exploration company with wells primarily in the Delaware Basin region of west Texas.In its Chapter 11 filings, the company said as of Monday it had about $29 million in cash, $326.4 million in secured debt, $11.8 million in royalty obligations and $24.5 million in unsecured debt.Chief Financial Officer R. Craig Owen said in a first-day declaration that the company has "struggled" to meet its quarterly debt obligations due to the low oil and gas prices and "unprecedented" market swings caused by the Russia-Saudi Arabia price war and the COVID-19 pandemic.As a result, the company opened negotiations with its creditors and reached a restructuring agreement, which was announced July 1.The company said under the plan the holders of $106.1 million in secured notes will receive 68.6% of the reorganized company, with the DIP lenders — those same noteholders and Tema Oil and Gas Company — will receive another 21.15%. Tema will receive just under 4.1% by itself, while preferred shareholders will receive just under 1.5% if their class votes to approve the plan.Rosehill said under the terms of the plan the lenders for the current $226.4 revolving loan facility will issue a new $235 million facility and that unsecured creditors will be paid in full.The company said it has retained Jefferies LLC and Opportune LLP as financial advisers.Rosehill is represented by Kelli S. Norfleet and Arsalan Muhammad of Haynes and Boone LLP and David M. Feldman, Matthew K. Kelsey, Dylan S. Cassidy, Hillary H. Holmes and Shalla Prichard of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP The case is In re: Rosehill Resources Inc. et al., case number 20-33695, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

