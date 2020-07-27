Thousands Of Calif. Child Care Workers Vote To Unionize

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Home-based child care workers in California have voted overwhelmingly to unionize, marking the culmination of a long-running push by labor organizers and setting the stage for collective bargaining with the Golden State. The workers, who receive some state subsidies and serve low-income families, announced Monday that 97% of them had voted in favor of union representation. They'll be represented by their local unions and Child Care Providers United, which covers California child care workers and falls under a partnership between the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the Service Employees International Union. The vote, which AFSCME said capped...

