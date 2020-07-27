Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rehab Center Must Rehire Workers Fired Amid Union Drive

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 12:36 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Monday won a court order directing a New York brain injury rehabilitation center to reinstate employees it allegedly fired for leading an organizing effort, saying that letting the terminations stand would deal an unfair blow to the ongoing union campaign.

U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd said there's a reasonable basis to believe the Northeast Center For Rehabilitation and Brain Injury violated the National Labor Relations Act by retaliating against a licensed practical nurse and community support service supervisor for organizing union meetings and soliciting union authorization cards from coworkers.

While the company claimed it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!