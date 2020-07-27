Rehab Center Must Rehire Workers Fired Amid Union Drive

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 12:36 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Monday won a court order directing a New York brain injury rehabilitation center to reinstate employees it allegedly fired for leading an organizing effort, saying that letting the terminations stand would deal an unfair blow to the ongoing union campaign. U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd said there's a reasonable basis to believe the Northeast Center For Rehabilitation and Brain Injury violated the National Labor Relations Act by retaliating against a licensed practical nurse and community support service supervisor for organizing union meetings and soliciting union authorization cards from coworkers. While the company claimed it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS