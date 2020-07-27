Ranchers Want Meatpackers To Share Docs From DOJ Probe

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Meatpackers who stand accused of plotting to drive down the price of cattle should have to give the ranchers suing them access to the same documents they recently had to turn over to the U.S. Department of Justice for its own antitrust probe, a Minnesota federal court heard. The ranchers asked the court Friday for a "narrowly tailored, partial lift" of U.S. Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer's April order that put a moratorium on discovery until the court had sorted out all the pending motions to dismiss. Citing a "veritable onslaught of pressure" from the Justice Department and other federal and state...

