Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Paper Co. Execs Get 401(k) Fraud Suit Tossed, For Now

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge tossed on Monday a sprawling lawsuit claiming former executives of paper company Appvion Inc. fraudulently induced employees into sinking their retirement savings into overvalued Appvion stock that became worthless when the company hit Chapter 11 in 2017, but the judge let investors amend their complaint.

In a 52-page decision, U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach ruled that the claims brought by the plan's administrator, Grant Lyon, under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act against the executives are either time-barred by the six-year statute of repose or aren't sufficiently pleaded with particularity. Additionally, he concluded, the fraud allegations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!