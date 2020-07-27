Perkins Coie, Ex-Secretary Clinch Deal To End Age Bias Suit

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie and a former legal secretary have finalized a settlement that closes the book on her New York federal court lawsuit claiming she was pushed out of her job because of her age and replaced with someone decades younger. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman on Friday signed a stipulation of dismissal that ends with prejudice a suit lodged by Brenda E. Canada alleging the firm pushed her out of her legal secretary position by because she was too old. The order says only that parties "advised that all claims herein have been settled" without offering any further details about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS