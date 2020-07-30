Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Biggest Native American Rulings From The 1st Half Of 2020

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The Muscogee (Creek) Nation scored a landmark victory with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision that the tribe's Oklahoma reservation endures, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and others earned an order to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline, and a Washington tribe beat BNSF in a Ninth Circuit oil shipping dispute.

Here's a look at some of the highest-profile decisions in Native American law from the first half of 2020.

McGirt v. Oklahoma

Tribal treaty rights were the key to a historic victory for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation at the high court in July, though criminal and civil jurisdiction in the state...

