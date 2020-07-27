Amazon Wants Out Of Suit Over Faulty Hoverboard Battery

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Amazon on Monday asked an Illinois federal court to throw out claims it sold a hoverboard with a faulty battery that led to a fire, saying it had nothing to do with the manufacture or sale of the product. In a bid for summary judgment, the retail site said it can't be held liable by Great Northern Insurance Co. for misrepresentations made by a third-party seller using Amazon.com Inc.'s platform, or for product liability claims concerning an item it had no part in manufacturing. According to Amazon's motion, the hoverboard was made by Chinese company Shenzhen Double King Technology Co. Ltd....

