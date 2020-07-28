AG Barr Fights Dems' Claims Of Political Interference At DOJ

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Attorney General William Barr engaged in a shouting match Tuesday while facing brutal questioning from House Democrats, denying claims he's politicizing the U.S. Department of Justice to boost President Donald Trump's reelection bid and allegations he gave special leniency to Trump allies charged in the Russia probe, which he called a "bogus 'Russiagate' scandal." During the combative five-hour-long hearing, the Kirkland & Ellis LLP alum and former attorney general under President George H.W. Bush also staunchly defended the Trump administration's decision to deploy federal agents to control demonstrators at protests over racial injustice in Democratic-led cities such as Portland, Oregon. This was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS