Pa. CBD Retailer Accused Of Stiffing Workers On Wages

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania CBD retail chain has been hit with a proposed wage and hour class action in federal court for allegedly withholding pay for off-the-clock work and misclassifying employees as managers to avoid paying overtime. In a complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court Friday, Daniel DeLange says Deep Six CBD required employees to show up early and stay late at its retail locations but didn't pay them for the extra work. DeLange claims he worked five to seven extra hours a week for no pay. "All told, over the course of his employment, defendant failed to pay plaintiff for approximately 600 hours of...

